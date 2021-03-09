Rhumbline Advisers Has $45.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

