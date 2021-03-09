Rhumbline Advisers Has $42.45 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Equifax worth $42,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 49.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 346,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

EFX opened at $169.75 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

