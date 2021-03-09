Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Corteva worth $49,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 527,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,939,000 after buying an additional 535,574 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.