Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

RXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

