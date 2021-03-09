Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK):
- 3/8/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “
- 2/8/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
PRTK opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
