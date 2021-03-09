Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK):

3/8/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

2/8/2021 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

PRTK opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,956 shares of company stock valued at $837,222. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

