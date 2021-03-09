Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

