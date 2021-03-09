Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.48

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

Separately, Hovde Group raised Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $946.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.