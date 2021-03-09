Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $140,129.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,441,951 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

