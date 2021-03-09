Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.90).

Renault stock opened at €40.08 ($47.15) on Monday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.54.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

