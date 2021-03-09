Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 440,790 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 440,790 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $45,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

