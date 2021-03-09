Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 322,075 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 410,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $68,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.