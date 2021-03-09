Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,011,803 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,011,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $48,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,596,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $7,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

