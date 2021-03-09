Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.82% of EchoStar worth $79,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.64 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

