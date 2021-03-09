Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,698,200 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $62,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $14.40 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

