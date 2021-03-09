REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,601,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 615,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 489,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

