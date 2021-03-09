REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

