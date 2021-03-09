Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

2/4/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/3/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $166.00.

1/19/2021 – Silicon Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2021 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Shares of SLAB traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.19. 430,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,824. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.63, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

