Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS: AAVVF):
- 3/2/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.25 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Advantage Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of AAVVF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. 34,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.83.
Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.