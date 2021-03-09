Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $756.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.