Raymond James Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to $11.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

NYSE VET traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,788,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 53,061 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

