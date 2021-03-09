Raymond James Boosts Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $3.50

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

