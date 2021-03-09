Raymond James Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

