Radix Hits Market Capitalization of $121.19 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Radix has a market cap of $121.19 million and $3.59 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.14 or 0.00512597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076844 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.00472134 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

