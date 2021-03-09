Quiztok Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quiztok alerts:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 207.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 635,669,539 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.