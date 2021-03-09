Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 926.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $74,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

