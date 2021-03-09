Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 6%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.05. 4,525,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 8,583,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $600,000.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

