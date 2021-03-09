Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP Sells $410,170.85 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $257.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.77.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

