Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

BHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

