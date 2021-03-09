Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $34.74 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,807,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

