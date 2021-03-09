Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to announce sales of $115.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.08 million and the highest is $116.00 million. Q2 reported sales of $92.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $489.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $495.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $597.02 million, with estimates ranging from $570.13 million to $613.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

