Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.81 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 272,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 61.0% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

