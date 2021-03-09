Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered by Analyst

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vroom by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,380 shares of company stock worth $4,987,688.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.