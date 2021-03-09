Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.71 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,458,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

