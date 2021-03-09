Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Park-Ohio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

PKOH stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -174.78 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

