PWR Coin (PWR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $354,936.09 and approximately $16.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,055.41 or 0.99681686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00036944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.39 or 0.00432225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.10 or 0.00901937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00302429 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00039163 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.