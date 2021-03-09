PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.30

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.30 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 107840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.

The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 61.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

