PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.30

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.30 and last traded at $149.78, with a volume of 107840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.93.
The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.05.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
