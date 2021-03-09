Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.52. 14,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,368. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

