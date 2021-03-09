Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Comerica Bank increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 670,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 139,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

