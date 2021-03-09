Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 6,204 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,926. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

