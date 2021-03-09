Prudent Man Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,233 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

