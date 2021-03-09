PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (RXDX) to Raise $126 Million in IPO

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (RXDX) is planning to raise $126 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,400,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last year, PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. generated $1.2 million in revenue and had a net loss of $37.1 million. PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. has a market-cap of $588.4 million.

SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). We leverage our proprietary precision medicine platform, Prometheus360™, which includes one of the world’s largest gastrointestinal (GI) bioinformatics databases, to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets. In parallel, we are developing companion diagnostic tests designed to identify patients more likely to respond to our therapeutic candidates. We have generated a robust initial pipeline of therapeutic development programs for the treatment of IBD. Our lead product candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) that has been shown to block the tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-like ligand 1A (TL1A), a target associated with both intestinal inflammation and fibrosis that was clinically validated in a third-party Phase 2a clinical trial in ulcerative colitis (UC). PRA023 has the potential to substantially improve outcomes for moderate-to-severe IBD patients who are predisposed to increased TL1A expression. We are developing PRA023 for the treatment of UC and Crohn’s disease (CD), and initiated a Phase 1a clinical trial in normal healthy volunteers in December 2020. Our goal is to revolutionize the treatment of IBD with a precision medicine approach for patients with significant unmet medical needs. “.

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 33 employees. The company is located at 9410 Carroll Park Drive San Diego, California 92121 and can be reached via phone at 858-824-0895 or on the web at http://www.prometheusbiosciences.com/.

