Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Primo Water posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

