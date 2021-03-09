Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells $246,485.20 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PBH stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 409,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
