Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells $246,485.20 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PBH stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 409,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.