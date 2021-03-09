Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $222,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.