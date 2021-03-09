Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth $222,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.