Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.