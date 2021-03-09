PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE PQG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 7,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,717. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

