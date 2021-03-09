PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE PQG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 7,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,717. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

