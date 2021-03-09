Poshmark (POSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Poshmark to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POSH stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

