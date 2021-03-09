PopularCoin (POP) Market Capitalization Achieves $152,187.45

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,187.45 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.00365338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,250.49 or 1.00012993 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00075000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,148,782,765 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

