Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $1,435,850.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 1,048,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 411.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $137.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

