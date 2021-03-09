Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Points International alerts:

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $205.42 million, a P/E ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.20% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.